CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0068 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $353,278.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.83 or 0.00875643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00097088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.12 or 0.08081740 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

