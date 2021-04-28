CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Down 4.6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 30,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,237,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. As a group, analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

