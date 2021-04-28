Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.16.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.77. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

