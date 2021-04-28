Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.500-13.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.000 EPS.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.16.

NYSE CE opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

