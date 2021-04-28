Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-13.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $156.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.77. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.16.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

