Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Celestica also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. 376,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

