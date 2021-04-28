Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Celestica also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21-0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,041. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

