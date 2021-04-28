Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $909.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 174.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

