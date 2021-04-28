Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.23. 1,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 408,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLLS. Guggenheim downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $870.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

