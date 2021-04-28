Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.23. 1,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 408,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLLS. Guggenheim downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
The stock has a market cap of $870.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
