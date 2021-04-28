Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post sales of $8.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. Cellectis posted sales of $51.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $77.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.70 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cellectis by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $2,349,000. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

