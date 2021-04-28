Celo (CELO) Price Hits $5.32 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00009667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $59.95 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

