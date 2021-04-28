Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CPAC traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 9,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.49 million, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.55. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

