CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.49. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 11,323,819 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.
CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
