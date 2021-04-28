CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.49. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 11,323,819 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.