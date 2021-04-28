Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $15.56 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $15.56 million and $1.22 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00828258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.01 or 0.07739146 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

