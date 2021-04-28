Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,877. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

