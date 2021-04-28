Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 81,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,526,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 529,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 386,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

