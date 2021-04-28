CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,634 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.09 and a 200-day moving average of $209.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

