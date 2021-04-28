CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $215.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.60 and a 200 day moving average of $221.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

