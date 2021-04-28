CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,522,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,228,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

