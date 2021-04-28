CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1,083.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 217.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.