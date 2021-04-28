CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 3,897 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.74.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

