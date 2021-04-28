CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 941 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $326.40 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.