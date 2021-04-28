CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

