CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,914.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.