CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tao Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1,254.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $704.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $683.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.59. The firm has a market cap of $676.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.14, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,153 shares of company stock valued at $62,230,749 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

