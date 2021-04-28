CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

