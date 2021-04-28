CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $17.19 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.30.

Shares of FB opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.56 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock valued at $445,089,071. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

