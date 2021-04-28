CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.03 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 81.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 964,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,914,000 after buying an additional 433,179 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.24.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

