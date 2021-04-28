CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 113,827 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

