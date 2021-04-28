CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $653.52 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

