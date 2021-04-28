CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.90 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,764,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $340.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.71 and a 200-day moving average of $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.