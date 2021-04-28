CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.66 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

