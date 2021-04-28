CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $41.87 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $41,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot stock opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

