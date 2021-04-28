CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 110.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Square were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Shares of Square stock opened at $253.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.85, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,162,259 shares of company stock valued at $278,104,009. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.