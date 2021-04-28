CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $2.97 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

