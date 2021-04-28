CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 32,326 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 545.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

