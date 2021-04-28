CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 4,502 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 169.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $491.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.