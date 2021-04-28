CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 4,693 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

