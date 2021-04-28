CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 901.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,621 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,969 shares of company stock worth $18,568,833. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

