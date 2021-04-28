CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,339 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 78.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $2,724,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100,185 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

