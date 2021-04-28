CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,853 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

