CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,492 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.