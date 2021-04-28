CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 60,580 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,580 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

