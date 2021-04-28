CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 9,994 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.19. The firm has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $235.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

