CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,454,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $519,763,000 after buying an additional 399,294 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 37,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 120,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,456,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.37.

Shares of V stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.69. The stock has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $170.38 and a one year high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

