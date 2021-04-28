Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENX. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.