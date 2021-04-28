Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 18,923 shares.The stock last traded at $113.90 and had previously closed at $113.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 401 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $38,796.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,506,376.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,267,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,029 shares of company stock worth $473,834. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

