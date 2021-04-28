Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $66.27. 481,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,491. Century Communities has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. Analysts predict that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

