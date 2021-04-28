Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118,600 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 16.2% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.39. The stock had a trading volume of 242,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640,270. The stock has a market cap of $642.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

