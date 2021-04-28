Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Short Interest Down 66.4% in April

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CTAC stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

